Rt. Hon David Davis MP: A life in front-line politics

By Press Office
Contributor
Published 16th Oct 2025, 15:30 BST
Updated 16th Oct 2025, 15:36 BST
RT. Hon David Davis MPplaceholder image
Rt. Hon. David Davis MP talks about his long, sometimes turbulent, always interesting career in the front-line of British politics. He was first elected to Parliament in 1987.

Former Minister, Conservative Party Chairman, Member of Parliament and doughty campaigner, David Davis is one of the best-known politicians in Britain and frequently appears locally and nationally on television and in the press. He campaigned unsuccessfully to be Conservative Party leader, was prominent in the BREXIT campaign and has been Shadow Deputy Prime Minister.

David has is a leading figure on the Conservative backbenches, campaigning on issues including Brexit, civil liberties, educational reform, tax fairness, against compulsory Digital ID and over the controversial sentencing of nurse Lucy Letby. Come and listen to him talk about his life in politics, the future of the Conservative Party and much else and ask questions too.

Free tickets can be booked here: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/rt-hon-david-davis-mp-in-conversation-with-mark-seddon-tickets-1819837465849?aff=oddtdtcreator

