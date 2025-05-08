Sam Carter coming to The Stables, Milton Keynes

By JIll Lerner
Contributor
Published 8th May 2025, 11:43 BST
Updated 8th May 2025, 13:44 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Friday 6th June, The Stable, Stockwell Lane, Waved, Milton Keynes, MK17 8LU. Doors: 7.30pm. Tickets: £16.50. Box Office: 01908 280800.

BBC Folk Award-winning songwriter announces spring tour

Midlands-born Sam Carter is a BBC Folk Award-winning singer-songwriter and guitarist renowned for his narrative-rich songwriting, which Uncut described as being “as penetrating as Richard Thompson’s best work”. For over 15 years, he has been stirring audiences from Camden to Canada, from major festivals to intimate clubs. Carter’s expressive fingerpicking led Jon Boden of Bellowhead to call him "the finest English-style fingerpicking guitarist of his generation," while Ivor Novello-winner Nitin Sawhney has praised his "killer voice."

With a discography that spans six solo albums and two releases with the folk-rock band False Lights, Carter’s music reflects a blend of traditional English folk, shape-note singing, and rock. Notable highlights in his career include a spellbinding performance on Later… with Jools Holland, where he played songs from his shape-note-inspired album The No Testament alongside renowned fiddler Sam Sweeney.

Related topics:Milton KeynesTickets
News you can trust since 1981
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice