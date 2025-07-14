School's out: here's what Mini Mozart has lined up for kids and parents this summer

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Mini Mozart, is running a summer holiday programme for pre-schoolers and their parents for £5 per week. The group which offers in-person classical music classes for babies and toddlers In Stony Stratford is running the online sessions from 19th July to 31st August 2025.

The Mini Mozart summer programme which can be booked here includes:

Live, interactive online Mini Mozart sessions on Tuesdays at 4pm and Fridays at 10am(BST) throughout the summer so that your little ones can still interact and learn from professional musicians wherever you are.

Subscribers will have access to Mini Mozart’s popular on-demand classes, available 24/7. There are over 20 Mini Mozart online on-demand classes to choose from. Each of these 45-minute online classes is based on a fairy tale, fable or inspirational role (eg The Hare and the Tortoise, The Frog Prince etc). Hosted by a professional musician, the recorded classes introduce children to the saxophone, clarinet, violin, French horn and piano with a mix of nursery rhymes and classical music. Interactive games are used to teach the children about pitch, rhythm and repertoire.

A mix of live online and on-demand classes on offer

Mini Mozart has curated a series of live online summer sessions for subscribers to access wherever they are in the world. Designed to tackle typical challenges faced by parents, the sessions will be hosted by leading experts. The line-up includes:

21st July – Sleep Consultant

Nicky sleep nanny answers questions about establishing sleep routines with little ones. (Appointments available to book in advance).

23rd July – Nutritional Therapist

Mini Mozart's summer programme can be accessed wherever you are in the world

With over 33k followers on Instagram, Amber Silverman will be discussing issues around food, nutrition and the health of your family. (Appointments available to book in advance).

24th July – Bra Fit Expert

With over 30 years of experience in this field, Monica Harrington will be helping women to feel confident, comfortable and empowered in finding the right lingerie, swimwear and sportswear. (Appointments available to book in advance).

28th July – Sleep Consultant

Nicky sleep nanny will be talking about everything sleep related from the average sleep needs to figuring out why your little one is waking multiple times at night. (Appointments available to book in advance).

30th July at 10am – Pre and Post-Natal Fitness

Rebecca McDonald, founder of ParkMum is a female specialist personal trainer. She will be hosting a webinar about how to return to fitness post baby plus delve into pelvic floor health/recovery plus training your core.

31st July at 10am – Professional Organiser

Join executive coach, positive psychology practitioner, professional organiser and founder of Organised Joy, Tanya Sanyal, who will share tips on how to get your busy life back to manageable.

4th August – Sleep Consultant

Nicky sleep nanny will help families to overcome whatever sleep concerns they are experiencing and set their little ones up with healthy sleep foundations. (Appointments available to book in advance).

6th August at 10am – Guided Meditation and Mindful Breathing

Anupa Panjabi from All in Sync is a wellness coach (Reiki Master, yoga instructor, breathwork coach and NLP practitioner). She will be guiding participants through a relaxing mindful breathing and short yoga nidra meditation.

7th August at 1pm – Stepping Stones To Phonics

Early years practitioner, Rachel Marshall, shares her 20+ years of experience on how you can help your child start to develop their phonics skills.

11th August at 7.30pm – Reset, Don’t React: Managing Meltdowns (Theirs and Yours)

Join Instagram and Tiktok star Dr Ritz, a leading consultant psychologist for an exploration of what’s happening in your child’s brain during a meltdown. She’ll explain why your own nervous system matters and how to build small daily habits that promote emotional resilience.

13th August at 10am – Pre and Post-Natal Core and Pelvic Floor Workout

Join Rebecca McDonald, founder of ParkMum and a female specialist personal trainer for a low-impact restorative session focussed on strengthening and reconnecting the core.

14th August – Physiotherapist

Naomi Chanim from Kinetic Physio specialises in musculoskeletal and women’s health physiotherapy. She will be available to discuss your issues in private. (Appointments available to book in advance).

18th Augustat 1pm – Stepping Stones To Maths

Early years practitioner, Rachel Marshall, shares her 20+ years of experience on how to help your child to develop early maths skills including problem solving. (Appointments available to book in advance).

20th August at 10am – Paediatric Osteopath

Find out how osteopathy can help infants and toddlers and learn about preventative osteopathy from Livia a lecturer in paediatrics at University College of Osteopathy and part of the senior team at Lavender on the Hill.

21st August at 10am – Family Law and Finances

Join Jennifer Moore, partner at Rayden Solicitors to find out more about pre-nups, post-nups, cohabitation agreements, school fees orders, schedule 1 claims for parents who separate and more.

27th August at 10am – Sleep Consultant

Pav from Little Dreams is a certified baby and child sleep consultant. Hear her webinar then opt to book a chat to discuss your little one’s sleep issues.

28th August – Nutritional Therapist

With over 33k followers on Instagram, top nutritional therapist, Amber Silverman will guide you around the nutritional needs of your family. She will cover everything from dealing with fussy eaters to offering nutritional advice for specific concerns eg digestive disorders, skin allergies. (Appointments available to book in advance).

