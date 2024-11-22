Seckingtons salon teams up with MK Act to bring holiday joy to women and children in need

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

At Seckingtons, we’re honoured to partner with MK:Act this Christmas. MK:Act is a vital local charity that has been supporting families experiencing domestic abuse for over 50 years.

Their work provides life-changing refuge and resources for women and children who have escaped abusive environments, offering them safety, hope, and the tools to rebuild their lives.

This holiday season, we’re hosting a giving tree at the salon to collect gifts for those staying in MK Act’s refuges.

Each tag on the tree represents a gift that could bring comfort and joy to someone in need. We’re inviting our clients to pick a tag, purchase a gift, and drop it back to the salon in a gift bag (unwrapped) by Friday, December 13th.

These gifts will make a profound difference, spreading kindness and showing families that their community cares about them during such a difficult time.