Seckingtons salon teams up with MK Act to bring holiday joy to women and children in need
Their work provides life-changing refuge and resources for women and children who have escaped abusive environments, offering them safety, hope, and the tools to rebuild their lives.
This holiday season, we’re hosting a giving tree at the salon to collect gifts for those staying in MK Act’s refuges.
Each tag on the tree represents a gift that could bring comfort and joy to someone in need. We’re inviting our clients to pick a tag, purchase a gift, and drop it back to the salon in a gift bag (unwrapped) by Friday, December 13th.
These gifts will make a profound difference, spreading kindness and showing families that their community cares about them during such a difficult time.