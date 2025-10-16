See Central MK from ten new angles on a City Literary Walk with MK Lit Fest!
The writers of Milton Keynes aren’t just storytellers and wordsmiths. They’re also observers - twenty-first century flaneurs, walking the streets and footpaths of the city and capturing their responses and experiences in words.
For their Raising Voices project, MK Lit Fest are curating their poems, short stories and non-fiction into a forthcoming online interactive audio-visual StoryMap, and a series of neighbour SoundWalks.
In partnership with Look Again, however, you can join them for a live preview as the Lit Fest team lead a literary walk around Central Milton Keynes, featuring the very best of local writing read in situ by its authors.
The walk will include readings of poems and short stories by Chris Allen, Clare Read, Stephanie Lay, Nadia Partyka, Graham R Sherwood, Phil Sky, Christopher Phillips, Sarah Davies and Toby Shrimpton. Along the way there’ll also be opportunities to learn more about some of the locations that we pass or pause at: not just exercise and entertainment, but education too!
Reserve your free place now, or just meet us outside Milton Keynes Central Library at 2pm on the day.
MK Lit Fest: books, words, writers and ideas!
To book tickets for any of the Festival’s events visit the Festival website. You can also follow the Festival as @MKLitFest on Facebook, X, Threads, Bluesky or Instagram, or sign up for their email newsletter.