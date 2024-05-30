Sef Townsend at Tales Tattled & Told
Tales Tattled & Told is delighted to present storyteller and peace worker Sef Townsend.
Sef says, 'much of my work is with adults in areas ranging from projects in peace and reconciliation, interfaith initiatives and action on refugee displacement and asylum detention; to working with a Jewish LGBT community (see photo) on reclaiming their stories within their religious practice; to museum events at The British Library, The V&A and The British Museum.' Check seftownsend.co.uk for more about Sef.
Hosted by Lynette Hill. With more stories from Stephen Hobbs and Peter Boyce. And the music of Ingrida.
This evening of storytelling and acoustic music by and for adults is intended for ages 16 and older.
Tickets are £6 online through WeGotTickets.com and £8 at the door. Doors open at 7 pm for a 7:30 pm start.
Make your way to the historic Rectory Cottages at 49 Church Green Rd, Bletchley, Milton Keynes MK3 6BJ.
Parking is free on Church Green Road and nearby. The Cottages are just a short walk from Bletchley’s railway station.
We regret that the 500-year-old building does not yet have toilets that are accessible for wheelchairs.
Contact [email protected].