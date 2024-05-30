Sef Townsend at Tales Tattled & Told

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Peace worker Sef Townsend joins the Tales Tattled & Told crew for another great night of storytelling and music at the Rectory Cottages in Bletchley at 7:30 pm on Saturday, 21 September.

Tales Tattled & Told is delighted to present storyteller and peace worker Sef Townsend.

Sef says, 'much of my work is with adults in areas ranging from projects in peace and reconciliation, interfaith initiatives and action on refugee displacement and asylum detention; to working with a Jewish LGBT community (see photo) on reclaiming their stories within their religious practice; to museum events at The British Library, The V&A and The British Museum.' Check seftownsend.co.uk for more about Sef.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hosted by Lynette Hill. With more stories from Stephen Hobbs and Peter Boyce. And the music of Ingrida.

Sef Townsend

This evening of storytelling and acoustic music by and for adults is intended for ages 16 and older.

Tickets are £6 online through WeGotTickets.com and £8 at the door. Doors open at 7 pm for a 7:30 pm start.

Make your way to the historic Rectory Cottages at 49 Church Green Rd, Bletchley, Milton Keynes MK3 6BJ.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Parking is free on Church Green Road and nearby. The Cottages are just a short walk from Bletchley’s railway station.