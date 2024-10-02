Set sail for a swashbuckling evening of adventure on the high seas in Aspley Guise

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Ahoy, landlubbers and salty sea-dogs alike! Prepare to hoist the anchor and chart your course through an evening of mutiny, mystery, murder and mayhem with Aspley Guise-based drama group The Chameleons.

Their live stage performances of Treasure Island, Robert Louis Stevenson’s timeless tale of treachery, cut-throat betrayals, swashbuckling sailors and high-seas adventure, come to Aspley Guise Village Hall on Thursday 21, Friday 22 and Saturday 23 November 2024. Performances start at 7.30pm.

With mutiny brewing on deck, murder in the air and a haul of buried gold too tempting to resist, Treasure Island promises a night of excitement, suspense, dark secrets and unexpected twists – and of course the infamous Long John Silver!

Tickets cost £12 for adults and £10 for concessions (over 60s and under 16s) plus booking fee, and are available from the TicketSource website at: www.ticketsource.co.uk/chameleons.

The Chameleons were founded in 1947 and have ventured into most aspects of stage entertainment. They enjoy a lively social calendar as well as treading the boards.

New members are welcome – just pop along to one of their meetings, which take place most Tuesdays at 8pm at Aspley Guise Village Hall.

You can find them online at www.chameleonsdrama.com and on their Chameleons Drama Group page on Facebook, www.facebook.com.chameleonsdramagroup.