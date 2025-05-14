Shuttleworth’s Military Air Show returns

With the first split flying display of the season, Saturday 31 May sees the hotly anticipated return of one of Shuttleworth’s most popular air shows. This year’s Military Air Show is also the first of the venue’s new split flying displays.

The Military Air Show will feature an afternoon display from 14:00 to 17:30 and an evening display from 19:30 to 20:30 with fantastic visiting and Shuttleworth Collection aircraft in each display. By presenting a unique split flying display, Shuttleworth is excited to offer two thrilling displays at one event, the chance to see some amazing aircraft in spectacular dusk lighting, and to increase the chance of getting the Collection’s oldest airworthy Edwardian aircraft into the air – as these delicate machines require very specific weather conditions.

The Collection’s Westland Lysander – in its iconic Special Duties Service operations livery – will play out a mock special operations scenario, and a visiting Albatros D.Va will display a mock dogfight with Shuttleworth’s WWI Royal Aircraft Factory SE5a aircraft. There will be a special Dunkirk formation featuring two genuine Battle of France veterans: the Hawker Hurricane Mk I and Supermarine Spitfire Ia. The day will also celebrate the fighters of the era with the Collection’s own Spitfire taking to the skies too.

This year’s displays will include a number of Shuttleworth debuts: the Douglas R4D-6S ‘Ready 4 Duty’ will display, as well as being available to explore as a static exhibit prior to the display, the Curtiss P-40C and P-36C will feature in the evening display, with the Fairey Swordfish appearing in the afternoon.

Lysander in a field of flowers. Special Operations Evening 2023

There will be plenty of entertainment for visitors between displays with live music, vintage bus rides, an extra vehicle parade for the Shuttleworth Collection’s veteran vehicle fleet, a free fun fair, and much more to explore at Shuttleworth House.

Outside the usual ground attractions (all of which are included in the cost of a ticket), the Military Air Show is well known and loved for its military camp featuring various reenactors. This year sees a number of reenactor groups heading to the aerodrome, including the No 9 Airborne Field Company Royal Engineers, Rifles Living History Society from the Isle of Wight, Beds and Herts Regiment Re-enactment – who cover the 1950’s Bedfordshire and Hertfordshire Regiment on duty in the Middle East; and Feeding Tommy – the chance to experience a WWI field kitchen.

As with any Shuttleworth air show, there’s always plenty of ways for customers to enhance their visit. From Flightline Tours – where you can go onto the airfield itself – to pleasure flights with Cambridge Flying Group and Scillonia Airways, or accommodation at Shuttleworth House to make the most of a weekend.

James Butt, Flight Display Organiser at Shuttleworth, said, “In this new-look Shuttleworth 2025 air show season, we are delighted to bring back the ever-popular Military Air Show honouring those who have served and still serve today. We are very excited to bring you our first split flying display, showcasing some truly rare and unique military aircraft as well as giving our audience the ultimate Shuttleworth experience with an afternoon flying display and an evening flying display all included in one ticket.”

Shuttleworth’s Military Air Show takes place on Saturday 31 May. Tickets start from £36, and kids go free. For tickets and more details, visit shuttleworth.org