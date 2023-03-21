Singer-songwriter Joanna Eden returns to Milton Keynes with show after supporting Sir Tom Jones

Singer-songwriter Joanna Eden is returning to Milton Keynes with her show after supporting music legend Sir Tom Jones.

Joanna is returning to her beloved Stables venue in Wavendon after a rollercoaster year which included the release of her new album LOVE QUIET and supported Sir Van Morrison – a recent Stables visitor – in front of 10,000 people and Sir Tom Jones at the Heritage Live series.

Sir Tom was the headline act for the event back in August and Joanna opened for him on stage at Audley End in a brilliant show.

She pays tribute to Dame Cleo Laine (co-founder of The Stables) for the warm welcome she always receives at the MK venue.

Joanna has been a Stables' favourite for nearly 20 years and says it was the scene of one of the best moments in her career.

"One of my most treasured memories was singing my Ella Fitzgerald concert to Dame Cleo Laine and a packed house!" Joanna said.

"Cleo told me about her friendship with Ella! I asked her if she'd enjoyed my show and she said "It was bloody marvellous!" I've been dining out on that for years! The Stables is a very special venue for jazz performers and audiences as it was created by Cleo and her late husband Johnny Dankworth with jazz lovers and players in mind. They really look after performers there... it's top of my list of great venues.

Joanna Eden will bring her band to THE STABLES, Wavendon. Find out more at www.joannaeden.net

"I'm thrilled to bring my band back there with songs from Ella, Joni Mitchell, Stephen Sondheim and my own originals which are strongly influenced by South American music. I love the rich harmonies and rhythms of that region.”

Joanna's bass player and life partner Andrés Lafone hails from Uruguay, guitarist Guillermo Hill is also Uruguyan and George Double on drums is Joanna's fellow Brit in the band. Joanna's new album has a distinctly ‘world-music’ feel which gives a fresh and exotic backdrop for Eden’s honeyed vocals.