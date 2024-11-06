Skate with Team Icicles for a night of magic and giving back

On Saturday, November 9, between 6pm and 8.45pm, join Willen Lake for a night of magical wonderland and experience a dazzling night on the ice with Team Icicles.

Team Icicles are a renowned synchronised ice-skating team from the UK, who compete for Britain in international competitions. This special event marks the launch of their season’s fundraising campaign and features stunning performances from local talents in Milton Keynes, creating an evening of pure magic and inspiration.

Not only will guests be treated to an electrifying performance by Team Icicles, but your ticket also grants you an extended skating session until 8.45pm, allowing you to share the ice with these remarkable skaters.

At this event Willen On Ice will also be joined by some of Britain’s brightest young talents, including:

Johnny Jeywright, 15 – A rising star and the principal character, Aladdin, in this year’s Christmas Show on Ice. Johnny came 3rd in the British Championships for his age last year.

Elsie Jeywright, 10 – Already skating with the British Ice Skating pre-novice development squad, Elsie is eager to qualify for the British Novice Championships next year

Paige Robinson, 15 – With four British Championships under her belt, Paige recently represented Great Britain in her first international competition in Sweden.

Freya Kershaw – At British Ice-Skating Level 5, Freya shines as “Sultan” in the Christmas show.

All proceeds from this event will support Team Icicles’ competitive journey and Base UA, a Ukrainian non-profit organization providing life-saving humanitarian aid, evacuating civilians from combat zones, and supporting cultural projects that uplift children and families affected by war.

This is an evening where you can witness world-class skating, support the dreams of local skaters, and make a difference in the lives of those in need.

For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit https://www.iceleisure.co.uk/WillenOnIce/event/25-willenonice-launch-9th-november-6pm