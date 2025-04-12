Slimming World consultant wins trip of a lifetime

Celebrating 30 years as a Slimming World consultant

Slimming world consultant Ann Hancock has won a place on the Grand Accumalator trip to Athens staying at the luxurious hotel St George Lycabettas

Ann has helped thousands of people to lose weight and stay healthy over the last 30 years. For her incredible work Ann will be jetting off with some other slimming world superstars to Athens.

Ann also celebrated 30 years as a consultant in March and on her anniversary achieved Gold Again with her Shenley Brook End Slimming World group, Oak Tree Centre, Tuesday 3.30pm & 5.30pm & 7.15pm.

Tel: 07714037832