Braving the chop to bring brighter days for children with cancer

This isn’t just a haircut – it’s a stand of solidarity with children fighting cancer. By braving the chop, we’re raising vital funds for the little princess trust, helping to provide care comfort, and hope for young patients and their families.

Every snip is a step towards brighter days, and together we can make a lasting difference in the lives of children facing their toughest battles.

After offering our services from our small local business at Christmas to children charities it really pulled at my heart strings and made me what to do more for these children charities. I came up with the idea of growing my hair, which took 5 years and once it was long enough I wanted to donate to charity and the charity I choose is the Little Princess Trust.

Greg from Clipper Culture of Stony Stratford has kindly donated his services to cut my hair live at the event on 6th September 2025.

Cutting for curious, giving for hope

The Little Princess Charity is an amazing Charity which provides real hair wigs, free of charge, to children and young people who have lost their own hair through cancer treatment and other conditions. By donating hair or raising funds, we can help give these brave children back their confidence and a sense of normality during an incredibly difficult time. Every lock of hair and every pound raised goes directly towards creating wigs and funding vital research into childhood cancers, bringing hope and comfort when it’s needed most.

Alongside the live haircut on the day, there will also be a raffle, where all prizes have been donated by local businesses in and around Milton Keynes and surrounding areas. The day has been organised as a family fun day which includes bouncy castles, inflatable halter shelter, variety of stalls including food vendors, a bar and much much more.

Come along and help us raise some vital funds for a worthy cause, this event will be held at Deanshanger sports and social club, little London , Deanshanger, Milton Keynes MK19 6HU on Saturday 6th September 3pm till 7pm and it is free to come joins us.

We would like to say a massive thank you to Deanshanger Sports and Social Club for allowing us to use their facilities free of charge for this event.

If you can and would like to donate online please use the just giving link below

https://www.justgiving.com/page/wonkydonkeysweets25?utm_medium=FR&utm_source=CL

Please find the Facebook event page below https://www.facebook.com/share/1FgqTpivF6/?mibextid=wwXIfr