Specsavers MK event celebrates Willen Hospice Midnight Moo

Midnight Moo Marshals and supporters were invited to a special event at Specsavers in Central MK last night to celebrate the charity’s flagship event.

Now in its 15th year, The Willen Hospice Midnight Moo, sponsored by Specsavers MK, takes place on Friday 12 July at 10pm from Midsummer Place. This night-time fundraiser sees local people walk a 5 or 10 mile route through Milton Keynes, with fun surprises along the way.

Steve Moore, Specsavers MK Director, said: “We always enjoy sponsoring the Willen Hospice Midnight Moo. We are a locally-minded store and care about the community we serve. Willen Hospice is one of Milton Keynes’ oldest charity, touching the hearts of so many people every day. It’s our privilege to do our bit to help them put on an amazing event like the Midnight Moo, and raise much-needed funds so they can continue caring for families affected by a life-limiting illness.”

Midnight Moo Specsavers Event

Oli Hiscoe, Associate Director of Income Generation said, “The Midnight Moo is one of MK’s biggest night-time fundraisers. Last year we had over 1200 sign up to take part and we hope to see even more people this year. If you haven’t moo’d before then we encourage you to ‘join the herd’ for your local.”