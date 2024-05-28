Spend an evening with the dinosaurs at Mead Open Farm as Dinner with the Dinos returns

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Calling all intrepid explorers - Mead Open Farm is inviting you to an unforgettable evening with the dinosaurs as Dinner with the Dinos returns on Saturday 1st June. Embark on a wild adventure full of delicious food, jaw-dropping encounters with dinosaurs and an epic Dino Disco that will have you rocking the dance floor like never before.

Heading to Bedfordshire’s leading farm park for one night only, their hugely popular Dinner with the Dinos event takes place from 5:30pm to 8:30pm for an after-hours adventure-filled evening that transports visitors back to a prehistoric world.

As you enjoy a delicious two-course meal from Mead Open Farm’s award-winning restaurant, Grainstore Kitchen, you’ll get up close and personal to some rather peculiar dinner guests - including a roaring T-rex and towering Dilophosaurus. Snap a ROAR-some photo on the Jurassic Jeep and capture the moment you shared a meal with these incredible prehistoric creatures.

The night doesn’t end there as after dinner it’s time to unleash your inner beast and hit the legendary Dino Disco dance floor with the cretaceous reptiles who will be donning their best dancing shoes to rock the party.

Dinner with the Dinos returns to Mead Open Farm on Saturday 1st June

The dino-ventures don’t stop there as visitors can climb, spin and slide around Mead Open Farm’s giant indoor play, which features 20ft drop slides and a special under 5’s area for little explorers.

Dinner with the Dinos is held on Saturday 1st June from 5:30pm to 8:30pm. Tickets cost £22 per person or £19.50 if you are a Mead Open Farm member. Pre-booking is required.

For more information about Mead Open Farm and their Dino Week event, visit www.meadopenfarm.co.uk.