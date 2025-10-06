Spooktactular Multi-Sports Camp

A half-term spooktacular of Multi Sport activities for children to get stuck into will be delivered this month by MK Dons Community Trust - and bookings are open between Monday 27th October and Friday 31st October at Tattenhoe Sports Pavilion

The football club's official charity will operate five days of its popular multi-sport holiday camp delivery for children aged between 8 and 14.

Activities on offer are football, cricket, dodgeball, badminton plus other games, challenges and art/crafts throughout the week, culminating in a Halloween party on Friday 31st October.

Sports kits and trainers or football boots must be worn for the physical activities, while shin pads are essential for football.

Drop-off is from 8:30am, with the days running between 9am and 3:30pm. Sessions are priced at £25 each, while to purchase the full five-day block, there is a discounted rate of £112.50.

All income from the half-term activity camps will go directly back into the charity, helping to transform lives by harnessing the power of football.

To book please use the link provided;

Alternatively for further information please contact Mark Johnston Community Sports Development Officer