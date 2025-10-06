Spooktactular Multi-Sports Camp
The football club's official charity will operate five days of its popular multi-sport holiday camp delivery for children aged between 8 and 14.
Activities on offer are football, cricket, dodgeball, badminton plus other games, challenges and art/crafts throughout the week, culminating in a Halloween party on Friday 31st October.
Sports kits and trainers or football boots must be worn for the physical activities, while shin pads are essential for football.
Drop-off is from 8:30am, with the days running between 9am and 3:30pm. Sessions are priced at £25 each, while to purchase the full five-day block, there is a discounted rate of £112.50.
All income from the half-term activity camps will go directly back into the charity, helping to transform lives by harnessing the power of football.
To book please use the link provided;
https://www.participant.co.uk/mkdonsset/event/october_haunted_half_term_activity_camp_9am-330pm_-_2025_27102025
Alternatively for further information please contact Mark Johnston Community Sports Development Officer