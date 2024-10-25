Spooktacular fun awaits at Xscape Milton Keynes

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Xscape Milton Keynes is the ultimate haunt this October half-term for families seeking to carve out a day full of thrills, chills and frightfully good memories.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In celebration of spooky season, Xscape has installed giant pumpkins in the mall, offering the perfect autumn photo opportunity. The giant pumpkins will be planted at the centre on Wednesday 30thOctober and Thursday 31st October, providing an opportunity for visitors to strike a poke and capture a ‘gourd-geous’ Halloween memory with the family.

In addition, Xscape Milton Keynes charity partner, Willen Hospice is contributing to the celebrations with its charming autumn-themed float, complete with pumpkins and crunchy leaves. The autumnal float will be arriving at Xscape’s community space on Tuesday 29th October. Families looking for the perfect Halloween party costume can also purchase fancy dress and accessories from the float, with all proceeds going to the hospice

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dan Murphy, Centre Director at Xscape Milton Keynes said, “Halloween is always a lot of fun at Xscape. The centre comes alive as families flock here during the half-term holidays eager for fun, thrills and adventure.

Xscape, Milton Keynes

“We take pride in creating an atmosphere where everyone can enjoy themselves and create lasting memories. Whether they’re enjoying one of our amazing activities or enjoying a meal with loved ones, it’s wonderful to see our guests enjoying themselves and embracing the Halloween spirit.”

From hair-raising experiences to nerve-wracking escape rooms, there’s no shortage of fiendish fun at Xscape Milton Keynes. During the October half-term, Cineworld is showcasing fang-tastic thrills with new releases including Joker: Folie A Deux, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice and Venom: The Last Dance, iFLY Indoor Skydiving is lifting spirits this Halloween with a spooktacular 30% off for first-time flyers with the code TREAT, and Funstation is hosting a thrilling Halloween Pumpkin Hunt from Saturday 26th October to Thursday 31st October, encouraging guests to unearth all the hidden pumpkins to receive a tasty treat.

Foodies will also love the special autumnal menus available at many of the centre’s food and drink outlets, including Nandos, Five Guys and Slim Chickens, offering hearty, seasonal delights to warm up after a day of adventure.

Xscape Milton Keynes is open from 8am – 11pm Monday to Sunday. Individual brand opening times vary. For additional information, please visit https://xscapemiltonkeynes.co.uk/