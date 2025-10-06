Spooktacular scares guaranteed during Fright Fiesta at Gulliver’s Land

Previous Fright Fiesta fun

Families are invited to enjoy a freakily fantastic time during Gulliver’s Land’s Fright Fiesta this Halloween season.

Fright Fiesta is a festival-style event brimming with colour, costumes and music, running over selected weekends in October, and then for half-term week from October 25-31.

This year there will be a few new frights and delights for guests to enjoy with the Gulliver’s team ready to put the scares on visitors young and old, and of course lots of fun thrown in for good measure!

The resort is open 10.30am-4.00pm for Fright Fiesta, with tickets priced from £19 per person, and children under 90cms going free.

Sue Conway, resort director at Gulliver’s Land, said: “We are looking for brave adventurers, young and old, to take up the spooky challenges, preferably in colourful, scary fancy dress costumes! We will have lots of cool prizes on offer for the best costumes and the team will be pulling out all the stops to make sure everyone has a fantastic time during October. There will be some new activities this year which we know our visitors will really enjoy, too.”

The resort has 50+ rides, attractions, shows and activities to enjoy during Fright Fiesta, including The Runaway Train, Dragon Siege 360-degree pendulum, and the Grand Prix Racers rollercoaster.

You can turn your Fright Fiesta visit into a spooky sleepover by booking in for an overnight stay in the fantastic range of accommodation available at Gulliver’s Resort, including Pirate Lodges, Captain’s Dens, Lost World Lodges and the mighty Megalodon Lodge.

Following hot on the heels of Fright Fiesta, Saturday, November 1 sees Gulliver’s Fireworks Spectacular*, with extended opening hours (10.30am-6.30pm) culminating in a magnificent fireworks display. Tickets for this event cost from £26 per person.

In fact, you could book into the theme park overnight for Friday, October 31 and experience both the Fright Fiesta and Fireworks Spectacular.

For more information and tickets for Fright Fiesta and Fireworks Spectacular, please visit: www.gulliverslandresort.co.uk

*Please note that fireworks shows may be subject to modification or cancellation without prior notice, particularly in the case of severe weather conditions.