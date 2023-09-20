Steaks raised with amazing deal at Milton Keynes restaurant

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A popular Milton Keynes restaurant has introduced a tantalisingly tasty deal that means anyone who fancies enjoying a steak and chips meal can do so without breaking the bank.

Available at Marco Pierre White’s Steakhouse Bar & Grill at the Stadium MK, diners looking to enjoy a steak and chips dinner can do so for a budget-saving £14.95*.

Conscious that the current cost of living crisis is making guests think twice about dining out means anyone looking to enjoy a celebration or just want to go out for a nice meal can now do so without worrying too much about the cost.

Denni North, restaurant manager at the venue said: “This is incredible value for money and we hope guests take us up on the deal.

“Our restaurant is all about affordability where good quality food is served by a friendly team in an unpretentious environment.

“Going for a meal out offers a form of escapism, away from day-to-day life, and the hard-working great British public deserve every opportunity to go out for a bite to eat and this deal is definitely one that provides just that.”

The launch of this steak and chips offer coincides with the availability of a brand-new Autumn specials menu which provides a delicious range of brand-new seasonal dishes.

Marco Pierre White

Starters on the Autumn specials includes an Onion Bhaji with Shrimps À l’Indienne, Goat’s Curd with Confit Garlic and a Panache of Fresh Asparagus & Sea Kale.

Mains include a sharing Tomahawk Steak, Grilled Swordfish Steak alla Sicilian and Fillet of Beef Stroganoff while one of the star desserts is a Clafoutis of Blueberries.

Denni added: “We know that during the autumn there are lots of reasons to eat out. September is the most popular birthday month while anniversaries are the second most popular reason for people to celebrate.

“With the weather taking a dip in temperature, the return of more warming, hearty dishes makes our restaurant the ideal place to warm up!”

* The £14.95 steak and chips is available Monday to Friday 5pm to 10pm and Saturday 12 noon to 5pm.