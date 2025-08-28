This September, Midsummer Place is proud to host Bus to the Future. A FREE, family-friendly event that takes you on a journey through the past, present, and future of bus travel in Milton Keynes.

Join Midsummer Place on Saturday 13 September, where the city’s transport story will come to life through hands-on activities, interactive displays, and exciting experiences. Delivered by Get Around MK and supported by UK Government funding, this is your chance to see how buses have shaped our past, and where the next stop will be.

Step Into the Past

Climb aboard a classic Routemaster bus

Browse fascinating photographs from Milton Keynes’ transport history

Enjoy free children’s activities to join in on the day – plus something special to take home

Step Aboard at Midsummer Place this September

Ride the Present

Capture the moment in our 360° photo booth

Chat to local bus specialists and get expert travel planning support

Pick up maps and guides to explore routes and events across MK

Imagine the Future

Experience a ride on an advanced driverless bus

Enter our prize draw for the chance to win exciting rewards

Discover Get Around MK’s bold vision for sustainable travel

“We’re thrilled to bring Bus to the Future to Midsummer Place. It’s a chance for families and residents to celebrate Milton Keynes’ unique transport story while also looking ahead to the innovations that will shape how we all travel tomorrow,” said Simon Martin, Centre Manager at Midsummer Place.

A day packed with fun for families, transport enthusiasts, and curious minds of all ages. Admission is free, and everyone is welcome (children must be accompanied by a parent or guardian).

This event is funded by UK Government and presented by Get Around MK, Milton Keynes City Council’s dedicated website for travel information. For further information visit https://getaroundmk.org.uk/.