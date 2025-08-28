Step aboard at Midsummer Place this September

By Anna Gully
Contributor
Published 28th Aug 2025, 16:51 BST
Updated 29th Aug 2025, 09:36 BST
This September, Midsummer Place is proud to host Bus to the Future. A FREE, family-friendly event that takes you on a journey through the past, present, and future of bus travel in Milton Keynes.

Join Midsummer Place on Saturday 13 September, where the city’s transport story will come to life through hands-on activities, interactive displays, and exciting experiences. Delivered by Get Around MK and supported by UK Government funding, this is your chance to see how buses have shaped our past, and where the next stop will be.

Most Popular

Step Into the Past

  • Climb aboard a classic Routemaster bus
  • Browse fascinating photographs from Milton Keynes’ transport history
  • Enjoy free children’s activities to join in on the day – plus something special to take home
Step Aboard at Midsummer Place this Septemberplaceholder image
Step Aboard at Midsummer Place this September

Ride the Present

  • Capture the moment in our 360° photo booth
  • Chat to local bus specialists and get expert travel planning support
  • Pick up maps and guides to explore routes and events across MK

Imagine the Future

  • Experience a ride on an advanced driverless bus
  • Enter our prize draw for the chance to win exciting rewards
  • Discover Get Around MK’s bold vision for sustainable travel

“We’re thrilled to bring Bus to the Future to Midsummer Place. It’s a chance for families and residents to celebrate Milton Keynes’ unique transport story while also looking ahead to the innovations that will shape how we all travel tomorrow,” said Simon Martin, Centre Manager at Midsummer Place.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

For updates on all the latest news, visit Midsummer Place or follow us on social media and visit https://midsummerplace.co.uk

A day packed with fun for families, transport enthusiasts, and curious minds of all ages. Admission is free, and everyone is welcome (children must be accompanied by a parent or guardian).

This event is funded by UK Government and presented by Get Around MK, Milton Keynes City Council’s dedicated website for travel information. For further information visit https://getaroundmk.org.uk/.

Related topics:Milton KeynesUK Government
News you can trust since 1981
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice