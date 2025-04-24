Step back in time at Midsummer Place with 'A dance down Memory Lane' to celebrate VE Day

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Midsummer Place is proud to host a heart-warming and nostalgic event on Thursday 8 May to celebrate VE Day. This special occasion will feature a two-hour musical journey through the 1940s, 50s, and 60s, brought to life by the joyful and energetic team from Ragdolly Annas.

Taking place in the heart of the Midsummer Place Boulevard, the event has been thoughtfully designed for care home residents, blending music, memory, and movement into an unforgettable afternoon of celebration.

In partnership with Ragdolly Annas, the event begins with the announcement of war and travels through key historical moments leading up to VE Day, the jubilant post-war celebrations, and into life in the decades that followed. The journey is soundtracked by iconic songs from the 1950s and 60s.

"We're really proud to be hosting such a meaningful and uplifting event at Midsummer Place," says Kirsty McGiff, Marketing Manager at Midsummer Place. "It’s a wonderful opportunity to bring the community together, in commemoration of the 80th Anniversary of V E Day."

The event be running twice during the day on 8 May: 11:00 AM (starting after the two minute silence) and 2:00 PM.

Visitors are warmly encouraged to come along and enjoy the uplifting atmosphere, whether you're watching the joyful dancing, tapping your toes to the music, or simply soaking up the celebration. Why not grab a cup of tea or coffee, treat yourself to a slice of cake, and enjoy the entertainment from our food court? It’s the perfect excuse to take a break, show support.

For updates on all the latest news, visit midsummerplace.co.uk