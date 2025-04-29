Stony Stratford commemorates VE Day, 80 years on

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Following the announcement of national commemorations for the 80th anniversary of VE Day on 8th May 2025, Stony Stratford Town Council are pleased to announce plans to mark this important date locally.

On May 7th, the Friends of Stony Stratford Library (FoSSL) invite you to join us for a very special, VE Day-themed coffee morning.The event is free of charge, although donations are always welcome, and for this event we are delighted to host Wendy Sings, Vintage Singer, as she presents an authentic 1940s-style performance of some wartime classics. Again, this event is open to all and we would be delighted to welcome anyone who experienced World War Two to come along and share their memories.

Our main commemorations will take place on Thursday 8th May. At 9.00am, The Town Crier of Stony Stratford will read a national proclamation, giving thanks to those who fought and died in the Second World War and introducing a pause of remembrance. Then at 6.30pm, the bells of St Mary and St Giles Church will ring out alongside churches and cathedrals across the country in celebration of the end of the conflict.

Later on, from 8.00pm, Stony Radio are planning a two-hour show dedicated to the occasion, including a very special recording of a national tribute to all those involved in the global conflict, to be followed by a national singing of the hymn, ‘I Vow To Thee My Country’, bringing to an end the national and local commemorations. Stony Radio is available to listen to on mobile phones, smart speakers and other common devices – more information is available at https://www.stonyradio.com/howtolisten.The recording of the tribute will simultaneously be made available to listen to via the Stony Stratford Town Council Facebook page.