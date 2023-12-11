Storyteller Cath Edwards promises tales to warm your toes on a cold night

Lichfield author, teacher and storyteller Cath Edwards brings 'Tales for a Winter's Night' to Tales Tattled & Told at the Rectory Cottages in Bletchley: stories to warm your heart and toes whatever the weather outside!

Join us for another night of wild and wicked words!

And this just in: Peter O'Neill, acoustic guitarist of Bletchley will be our musician on the night! Peter says, "Following on from local success with the all acoustic band Woo!, I’m now exploring the world of solo performance, drawing on the songs I love from the worlds of Folk, Country, Rock and Pop."

Lichfield storyteller, author and teacher Cath Edwards

With more stories from Tales Tattled & Told regulars Stephen Hobbs and Peter Boyce. Hosted by 2023 Bard of Stony Stratford Lynette Hill. And of course there will be plenty of Shirley's most delicious cake!

This evening of storytelling and acoustic music by and for adults is intended ages 16 and older.

Doors open at 7pm for a 7:30pm start. Tickets are £6 online through WeGotTickets.com and £8 at the door.

Parking is free on Church Green Road and nearby. The Cottages are just a short walk from Bletchley’s railway station.

We regret that the 500-year-old building is not yet accessible for wheelchairs.