Student population at The University of Buckingham continues to rise as students attracted by unique offering

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The University of Buckingham continues to recruit strongly amidst student recruitment challenges within the higher education sector, with an increase in student numbers up 7.8% in comparison to Winter 2024.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Buckingham has a diverse student community, attracting students from over 100 countries, as well as those from surrounding local counties as students look to study closer to home to offset rising living costs. They can develop their ideas and passions in a supportive environment, with small group-teaching.

Buckingham recently celebrated the 10th anniversary of its pioneering 4.5-year MB ChB Medicine programme, which develops students well equipped to progress in their chosen speciality. Education degrees and teacher training courses at Buckingham are amongst the most successful and accessible in the country, with flexible online study options. These attract over 1000 teachers and school leaders to study at Buckingham each year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Back in 1983, Buckingham became the first university to introduce two-year degrees, with a commitment to saving students time and money. These accelerated degrees receive interest from those exploring their university options, and Buckingham welcomes people to find out more at their Open Day events, held throughout the year.

The University of Buckingham

What is a two-year degree?

The two-year degree is an accelerated version of the traditional three-year degree. Students gain a full honours degree but graduate a whole year earlier. Buckingham offers the greatest breadth of two-year degrees of any university in the UK.

Many students at Buckingham combine their undergraduate with either a foundation or postgraduate programme, finishing in three years. Other students choose to use their extra time beginning their career a year earlier, going on to further study, volunteering, taking a gap year, or travelling the world.

Many students also find a two-year degree saves money. When living costs are included, students at Buckingham pay about 20% less than they would on a three-year course at a university charging £9,250pa for tuition. The teaching year is broken down into four bite-size terms, with the same number of teaching weeks as a typical three-year degree. One term of teaching takes place during the summer, but exams are always completed before the holiday, meaning students can enjoy a proper break, with 12 weeks’ holiday in the first year and 10 in the second year before graduation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Students at The University of Buckingham

Students still experience induction and Freshers’ week, and the high-quality small group teaching which sets Buckingham apart from the rest.

Buckingham opens its doors on 26 April

The next Open Day is on 26 April and anyone who is exploring their university options will be welcomed to explore Buckingham’s riverside campus, check out the accommodation, hear from the Students’ Union, and ask students and staff questions about living and studying at the university.

Vice Chancellor, Professor James Tooley, explains,

“We are delighted to welcome those looking to explore what our University can offer to our Open Day. Come along, connect with our current students, and discover the exciting opportunities Buckingham has to offer. We are immensely proud to provide an individualised and supportive learning experience, on a beautiful campus, where students can develop their passions.”

To find out more and book your place, click the link below.