Summer Solstice Events with Connected Collective
Connected Collective has been working hard to deliver a series of events that make energy and lightworker events available to the wider people in Milton Keynes, that celebrate the Summer Solstice.
Not many people know why Milton Keynes was built why it has been... or, if they did, this local history has long since been forgotten - and it's only been 45(ish) years!
Working with some other wonderful companies, as well as by themselves, Connected Collective will be hosting the following events for you to get involved with:
June 20th:
- Welcoming the Solstice Sunrise
- Guided Fire Meditation with Leo Moon Therapies
- Sunrise Yoga Session with Urban Om Yoga
- How to make Sun Charged Water
- A Talk at Waterstones: Unveiling the Secrets of Milton Keynes with Crystals and Legends, with a Free Gift!
June 21st:
June 22nd:
Midsummer Mystical Market - the very first of it's kind in a shopping centre!
- 20 Stalls of an energy, esoteric and alternative kind, right smack dab in the middle of Midsummer Place Shopping Centre - come buy something amazing, or get your palm or tarot cards read right in the middle of town!
June 23rd:
Want to apply to join be a seller or facilitator?
Contact Claire at Connected Collective to learn more, but hurry - there are only a few spaces left