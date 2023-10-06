Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Come and join us at one of our Open Viewing Tours for prospective families.

We are a warm and nurturing school, so why not come and see what we can offer your child in terms of a varied and exciting curriculum, attractive school grounds & facilities, small class sizes, strong links with the community, strong pastoral care and our very own Chickens on-site!

On Wednesday 11th October at 10am, we are holding an Open Viewing Tour in school for prospective new families who are considering whether they would like their children to join our wonderful school community and to start school in September 2024.

Viewing Tours: September 2024 In-take

If you are unable to join us on Wednesday 11th October, we are also holding two more Open Tour days; Wednesday 15th November at 2pm and Tuesday 12th December at 10am.