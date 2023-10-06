News you can trust since 1981
Summerfield School open viewing tours - September 2024 In-take

Is your child due to start School in September 2024? Have you just moved to MK and looking for a suitable Primary School?
By Samantha SyedContributor
Published 6th Oct 2023, 12:42 BST
Come and join us at one of our Open Viewing Tours for prospective families.

We are a warm and nurturing school, so why not come and see what we can offer your child in terms of a varied and exciting curriculum, attractive school grounds & facilities, small class sizes, strong links with the community, strong pastoral care and our very own Chickens on-site!

On Wednesday 11th October at 10am, we are holding an Open Viewing Tour in school for prospective new families who are considering whether they would like their children to join our wonderful school community and to start school in September 2024.

If you are unable to join us on Wednesday 11th October, we are also holding two more Open Tour days; Wednesday 15th November at 2pm and Tuesday 12th December at 10am.

Please email: [email protected] to book your place onto our Viewing Tours for prospective parents of children starting school in September 2024.

