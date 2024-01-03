Supershoes Ninja Warrior Masters is next month!

Locally based children's cancer charity Supershoes are hosting Ninja Warrior masters on the evening of Thursday 8th February, we’d love you to get a team of minimum 7 (max 15) together and compete at Ninja Warrior MK.

Challenge your agility, strength, fitness and sense of humour as a team to become Supershoes’ Ninja Warrior Masters 2024! Contact [email protected] to register your team.

Are you up for the challenge?

Can you and your team raise enough sponsorship to fund a pair of Supershoes and empower a child with cancer!

There are two options for taking part either;

Pay £150 for a team to enter upfront (that's £10 each) which will include your entrance to the adventure park, compulsory socks needed for the session, all games and activities and your chance to win PRIZES, then whatever you raise in sponsorship on top will go directly towards funding a pair of Supershoes for a child with cancer.

OR

Raise a minimum £250 per team in Sponsorship which will cover the cost of the event entrance (as above) and raise enough to fund a pair of Supershoes for a child with cancer.

Contact [email protected] to register your team.

Take a look https://www.supershoes.org.uk/stories/ to see our Superkids stories,