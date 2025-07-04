Sustainability and community spirit at Emberton Park’s 60th birthday celebration
Throughout the weekend, visitors can enjoy a wide range of activities and attractions (from 10am – 4pm):
- A live music stage
- Children’s entertainment from MK Play Association
- The Great Gappo Juggling Workshop
- Falconry displays
- A 17th century cavalry performance from 16th Lancers Display Troop
- Meet blue light services and explore their vehicles
- Emmetts funfair, with 1960s themed rides
- A wide selection of food and craft stalls
As part of our commitment to the local community and greener living, SUEZ will be hosting an educational stall featuring recycling-themed games, the chance to win prizes, and an up-close look at one of our state-of-the-art refuse collection vehicles (RCV). Visitors of all ages can learn more about waste reduction, reuse and how we’re helping Milton Keynes become a cleaner, greener place to live.
We are also proud to sponsor local community group Bike Dr, who will be offering free bike health checks, basic repairs, and hands-on workshops at their stall across the weekend. With trained mechanics on hand, it’s a fantastic opportunity for residents to keep their bikes in top shape and pick up valuable repair skills. Glendale, who look after the city’s ground maintenance, will also be hosting a wood carving and tree maintenance demonstration.
In line with the event’s sustainability goals, Milton Keynes City Council is encouraging attendees to travel to the park by bike. A guided group cycle ride will take place on Sunday 13 July, offering a safe and enjoyable way for families and individuals to get to the event while reducing their carbon footprint. Book your place on the ride here: https://letsride.co.uk/rides/emberton-country-park-celebration-ride
SUEZ will also be helping to keep the park pristine by supporting the clean-up operation throughout the event.
Peter Marshall, Contract Manager at SUEZ, said: “We are committed to supporting communities and promoting sustainable habits. We believe local communities play a key role in building a more sustainable future, and we are proud to be part of this celebration that brings people together and encourages positive change.”
We invite everyone to join us for a weekend of fun and learning as we celebrate six decades of Emberton Park.