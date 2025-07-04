Sustainability and community spirit at Emberton Park’s 60th birthday celebration

Emberton Park is celebrating its 60th birthday on 12 – 13 July with a weekend packed full of fun, family activities and a strong focus on sustainability, with support from the city’s waste collections provider SUEZ recycling and recovery UK.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Throughout the weekend, visitors can enjoy a wide range of activities and attractions (from 10am – 4pm):

A live music stage

Children’s entertainment from MK Play Association

The Great Gappo Juggling Workshop

Falconry displays

A 17th century cavalry performance from 16th Lancers Display Troop

Meet blue light services and explore their vehicles

Emmetts funfair, with 1960s themed rides

A wide selection of food and craft stalls

As part of our commitment to the local community and greener living, SUEZ will be hosting an educational stall featuring recycling-themed games, the chance to win prizes, and an up-close look at one of our state-of-the-art refuse collection vehicles (RCV). Visitors of all ages can learn more about waste reduction, reuse and how we’re helping Milton Keynes become a cleaner, greener place to live.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

SUEZ Milton Keynes

We are also proud to sponsor local community group Bike Dr, who will be offering free bike health checks, basic repairs, and hands-on workshops at their stall across the weekend. With trained mechanics on hand, it’s a fantastic opportunity for residents to keep their bikes in top shape and pick up valuable repair skills. Glendale, who look after the city’s ground maintenance, will also be hosting a wood carving and tree maintenance demonstration.

In line with the event’s sustainability goals, Milton Keynes City Council is encouraging attendees to travel to the park by bike. A guided group cycle ride will take place on Sunday 13 July, offering a safe and enjoyable way for families and individuals to get to the event while reducing their carbon footprint. Book your place on the ride here: https://letsride.co.uk/rides/emberton-country-park-celebration-ride

SUEZ will also be helping to keep the park pristine by supporting the clean-up operation throughout the event.

Peter Marshall, Contract Manager at SUEZ, said: “We are committed to supporting communities and promoting sustainable habits. We believe local communities play a key role in building a more sustainable future, and we are proud to be part of this celebration that brings people together and encourages positive change.”

We invite everyone to join us for a weekend of fun and learning as we celebrate six decades of Emberton Park.