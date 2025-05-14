Swanbourne Art & Scarecrow Trail - 14 to 22 June 2025

The picturesque village of Swanbourne is set to host the highly anticipated Swanbourne Art & Scarecrow Trail from 14 to 22 June 2025. This vibrant event will feature 24 talented artists and makers showcasing their work across various venues in the village.

Visitors can enjoy a wide variety of hand-crafted items, including paintings, print-making, sculptures, wood carvings, jewellery, ceramics, glass, photography, cards, gifts, and more. All work is available for purchase, making it a perfect opportunity to find unique and beautiful pieces.

The Swanbourne Art Trail is part of Bucks Art Weeks, an annual event that brings together the work of hundreds of contemporary artists and makers from around Buckinghamshire. Each year in June, pop-up exhibitions appear in working studios, galleries, and other venues, offering visitors the chance to view, purchase, or commission a diverse range of artwork. It's also a fantastic opportunity to meet the makers and artists behind the creations.

The event will take place across four venues in Swanbourne, with free entry for all visitors. The venues will be open daily from 10 am to 4 pm, with the exception of the church, which will be closed on 22 June.

Painting by Alexandra Wright who will be exhibiting at St Swithun's Church, Swanbourne.

Running alongside the Art Trail will also be a fun Scarecrow Trail with all money raised going to local charities. Scarecrows popping up around the village. Maps for the Scarecrow Trail available from the Art & Scarecrow Trail stand at the Swanbourne Church Fete on Saturday 14th June, from all the village art venues and from the Swanbourne Village Store.

Trisha Woodcock, the event organizer, shared her excitement: "We are thrilled to bring together such a diverse group of artists and makers for this year's Swanbourne Art & Scarecrow Trail. It's a wonderful opportunity for the community to come together and celebrate creativity in all its forms."

Trisha is The Gallery Director of two permanent art galleries based in Stoke Mandeville, which are both also participating in Bucks Art Weeks. Obsidian Art and The Buckinghamshire Craft Guild, both based at Layby Farm (also home to The Bucks Goat Centre) will be showcasing work by over 40 artists and makers with daily demonstrations.

With such a huge variety of styles and subjects on display, there is sure to be something for everyone. Don't miss these exciting events!

For more information about the events see Obsidian Art’s website: www.obsidianart.co,uk or pick up a copy of the Art Trail at the Swanbourne Church Fete.