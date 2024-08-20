Table tennis sessions for kids and families at the Ping Pong Parlour
This event is the perfect opportunity for young players, aged 7-11, to dive into the fast-paced world of table tennis. Whether your child is a budding athlete or just looking for a fun new activity this summer holiday, this event is the ideal way to get active, learn new skills, and enjoy quality family time.
Event Schedule:
Date: Friday, 23 August 2024
Time: 10:00 AM - 1:30 PM
Simon Martin, Centre Manager at Midsummer Place, shared his excitement about the upcoming event: "We’re thrilled to bring the excitement of the Summer of Sport to Midsummer Place with our table tennis sessions. It’s a fantastic opportunity for children to try a fun, dynamic sport and for families to spend quality time together. We can’t wait to see everyone enjoying the Ping Pong Parlour!"
Spaces are limited, so be sure to secure your spot by booking today.
For more information and to book your space, visit: midsummerplace.co.uk/events/olympic-table-tennis-kidz-challenge
