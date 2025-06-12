Take a trip to Bikini Bottom this June with Tring Park School's production of The SpongeBob Musical

The world-renowned vocational school, is excited to announce its latest production, The SpongeBob Musical.

Produced and performed by the students of Tring Park School, including fantastic costumes, super set design, and some outstanding lead performances, the audience will be stunned by this wonderful show. Running from Wednesday 18th June until Friday 20th June the tickets are now on sale, with the show taking place at the Markova theatre, on-site at the school. This amateur production of The SpongeBob Musical is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals Ltd.

When the citizens of Bikini Bottom discover that a volcano will soon erupt and destroy their humble home, SpongeBob and his friends must come together to save the fate of their undersea world. With lives hanging in the balance and all hope lost, a most unexpected hero rises up. The power of optimism really can save the world!

The cast is made up of young performers on the Junior Performance Foundation course, so is an opportunity to see the stars of the future showcase their skills. Past Tring Park School alumni include Hollywood actors Lily James and Daisy Ridley, alongside singing sensation Ella Henderson and West End star Joe Griffiths-Brown.

Sharing the lead role of SpongeBob, Scarlett and Ana, are excited to take the audience on a fun and energetic musical journey under the sea; “SpongeBob is my first role here at Tring Park and it’s a dream come true. The energy, the music, the adventure - it's everything I love about performing", said Scarlett. “I can’t wait to bring the character of SpongeBob to life. It’s such a fun and energetic part to play”, commented Ana.

As well as the performers on stage, technical and backstage roles are also taken by students at the school, with the likes of students Harry as lighting and set designer and Rudy as stage manager, showing the full breadth and variety of talent at the school. The original costumes are all designed and created by Hannah Menzies, Head of Wardrobe and her team at Tring Park School.

Tring Park School Director of Studies, Elizabeth Odell and Co-director of the Performance Foundation Course Jane Verrall are directing the show and are immensely proud of their students. Elizabeth explains; “The dedication and passion our talented students have put into this production is incredibly impressive. Their hard work shines through, and I know they're going to put on an amazing show!” Jane continues; “It has been a privilege to watch them grow as performers and challenge themselves through this complex production. Their creativity and commitment really does remind us why the magic of theatre is so powerful.”

Tring Park School, a day and boarding school for students aged 7 to 19, offers comprehensive training in the performing arts, alongside a robust academic curriculum. The school is a haven for young performers, with 1 in 4 students having already gained professional experience, contributing significantly to the UK entertainment industry.

The musical is based on the Nickelodeon TV series by Stephen Hillenburg and the book by Kyle Jarrow. With original songs by Yolanda Adams, Steven Tyler and Joe Perry of Aerosmith, Sara Bareilles, Jonathan Coulton, Alex Ebert of Edward Sharpe & The Magnetic Zeros, The Flaming Lips, Lady A, Cyndi Lauper, John Legend, Panic! At the Disco, Plain White T’s, They Might Be Giants, T.I., and songs by David Bowie, Tom Kenny and Andy Paley. The musical production was conceived by Tina Landau with additional lyrics by Jonathan Coulton and additional music by Tom Kitt.

For more information and to book your tickets for The SpongeBob Musical, please visit: www.tringpark.com/events-shows

© 2019 Viacom International Inc. All Rights Reserved. Nickelodeon, SpongeBob SquarePants and all related titles, logos and characters are trademarks of Viacom International Inc. Created by Stephen Hillenburg. This amateur production of THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals Ltd. www.concordtheatricals.co.uk.