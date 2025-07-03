Take time to chill in this heat: Let’s talk ice – Willen On Ice

Willen On Ice launches tickets sales TODAY! With exclusive discounts

With temperatures again hitting the early 30s and humidity at its highest this year, there’s no better time for ‘cool’ talk, let’s look ahead to Milton Keynes’ favourite festive attraction: Willen On Ice.

Today, tickets go on sale for the 2025 winter spectacular – and organisers have dropped a special early bird offer to celebrate. This year, the hugely popular real ice rink is ‘on the move’ within Willen Lake and promises to be bigger, better, and moremagical than ever before.

While full details are still under wraps, guests can expect the same festive magic with some exciting new features – and a fresh layout for 2025.

Ticket Offers and Key Highlights:

Early Bird Discount:

Book between now and 30th September to get 10% off all tickets (excluding school Christmas holidays and Wednesdays).

Weekday Sessions (November to early December):

Enjoy double sessions – that’s two back-to-back skates for the price of one.

Wednesdays (Until Schools Break Up):

Take advantage of 2-for-1 tickets, plus the double session bonus (doubling the amount of time on the ice for no extra cost).

Group Savings:

Buy four or more tickets and get an extra 10% off – stackable with all other applicable offers.

Special Themed Sessions:

Friday Nights (7pm–9pm):

It’s Disco Time. A lively session with lights and music – for ages 13 and over only.

Weekend Family Fun (10am on Saturdays & Sundays):

Designed for younger skaters and their grown-ups, with sit-on skating aids available.

Robert Wood, Executive Director at Willen Lake, commented: "Yes it’s early and somewhat unseasonal, but we’ve already had lots of enquiries for this year’s tickets! We’re extremely excited for the return of Willen On Ice – and 2025 is going to be the best yet, with a fresh new layout, exciting new features and unbeatable offers. It might be hot now, but we know people love to plan ahead – and there’s never been a better time to get your festive fix locked in."

For ticket bookings and updates, visit: willenonice.co.uk