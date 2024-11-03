Tales Tattled & Told

By Lynette Hill
Contributor
Published 3rd Nov 2024, 17:24 BST
Updated 4th Nov 2024, 14:02 BST
A prophet sent to counsel peace between warring nations faces his greatest challenge in the monstrous swamp-dwelling, snake-haired magician known as the Tadedaho.

Bletchley-based storyteller Lynette Hill tells the story of The Peacemaker, and the creation of the Iroquois confederation of six nations and its impact on the formation of the United States of America.

Welcome to another night of storytelling, poetry and acoustic music by and for adults, hosted by Pete Boyce!

With more stories from Richard York, Stephen Hobbs and Bedfordshire storyteller Jane Lambourne!

Lynette Hill

Tickets are £6 online through WeGotTickets.com and £8 at the door. Doors open at 7 pm for a 7:30 pm start.

This event is intended for ages 16 and older.

Make your way to the historic Rectory Cottages at 49 Church Green Rd, Bletchley, Milton Keynes MK3 6BJ.

Parking is free on Church Green Road and nearby. The Cottages are just a short walk from Bletchley’s railway station.

We regret that the 500-year-old building does not yet have toilets that are accessible for wheelchairs.

