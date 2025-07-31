Teaching the art of sewing in Milton Keynes

In just five weeks, students learned how to use a sewing machine, master key techniques, and construct a complete, wearable garment all in a friendly, supportive environment.

“Great experience. I went into the course with zero experience and was able to sew a top at the end of the 5th week. Precious is a good tutor, it was a small class and I was able to learn a lot. Looking forward to the next class.” - Funmi “Relaxed, fun & very practical. I just completed my course and am amazed to have learned so much in such a short time, and even completed a garment. Brilliant course; loved every minute.” - Gabrielle

Due to popular demand, the 5-week Beginners Sewing Course returns this September, perfect for anyone ready to pick up a needle for the first time or revisit old skills.

And for those who are ready to go further?

The new 6-week Follow-On Course launches this October, designed for confident sewists and course graduates. Each week features a new project, from skirts to blouses to accessories, culminating in a celebratory student fashion show where friends and family will raise a glass of prosecco as students showcase their handmade creations.

Both courses are held in Milton Keynes and taught by Precious herself, blending professional guidance with a warm, empowering atmosphere.

Spaces are limited and enrolment is now open.

Beginners Course: Starts September 2025

Intermediate Course + Fashion Show: Starts October 2025

To book or learn more, Call 07415836077 | Visit precioushyness.com | Follow @precioushyness on Instagram & TikTok for updates, photos, and behind-the-scenes moments.

Student delighted with her seams & hem techniques.

Student pleased with finished blouse in vibrant fabric.