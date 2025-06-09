Tennis for Everyone – New Pay and Play Courts now open at Marsh Drive!

Great news for local tennis lovers – the Marsh Drive tennis courts in Great Linford have had a full makeover and are now even more accessible to the public through a brand-new Pay and Play system!

The funding for this fantastic facility is the result of a true partnership. It combines Section 106 contributions from Milton Keynes City Council, earmarked reserves from Great Linford Parish Council, accumulated through previous tennis income, and grant funding from the LTA. This collaborative effort has delivered refurbished courts, new fencing, and smart gate technology, bringing high-quality tennis facilities to the heart of the community.

Smarter, Simpler Tennis Access

Previously, access to the courts depended on the availability of a site caretaker to unlock and lock the gates. Now, with this new system in place, players can enjoy independent access, making it easier than ever to fit a game into your day.

Try It Out – Open Day on June 28th

Curious about the new courts? Come along to a Tennis Open Day on Saturday 28th June, between 11am and 3pm. Whether you’ve played before or just want to give it a go, everyone is welcome. There’ll be free court access, equipment to borrow, and members of the Great Linford Tennis Club on hand to chat, offer tips, and tell you more about how to get involved.

It’s the perfect chance to check out the new facilities, meet the local tennis community, and enjoy some time on court – all for free.

A Great Option for Casual Players

The courts are home to the Great Linford Tennis Club, a friendly membership-based club offering coaching, events, and more. In partnership with Great Linford Parish Council, the club has committed to offering public Pay and Play access—perfect for anyone who wants to enjoy a game without joining the club.

Whether you’re a beginner, a returning player, or just looking for an occasional game in a beautiful setting, Pay and Play is for you.

Fancy More Than a Hit?

If you find yourself hooked on tennis, consider joining the club for even more benefits. For membership enquiries, contact Great Linford Tennis Club.

With newly improved facilities, a beautiful location, and now even easier access, there’s never been a better time to get on court at Marsh Drive.

Book now at https://clubspark.lta.org.uk/GreatLinfordTennisCourts

