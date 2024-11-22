Tenors Unlimited & BBC Young Chorister of the Year Freddie Simpson in concert Tues 10 Dec at The Stables Milton Keynes

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Tenors Unlimited, the ‘Rat Pack of Opera’ will be joined by 13-year-old Freddie Simpson, a BBC Young Chorister of the Year finalist, in their Christmas show on Tuesday 10th December 8pm at The Stables, MIlton Keynes

This show not only features great songs from opera, but also musical theatre and pop, as well as favourite Christmas carols, so there are plenty of opportunities for members of the audience to sing along.

Tenors Unlimited, the dynamic duo – Paul Martin and Jem Sharples – are back on the road again with their new show “Great Songs Tour” after a highly successful 18 months captivating audiences both sides of the Atlantic in their UK and USA tours. They have entertained packed houses with their fabulous harmonies, fun repartee and killer sense of humour.

The guys have performed world-wide alongside such notables as Sting, Lionel Richie, Katherine Jenkins, Beyoncé, Hayley Westenra, Simply Red and the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra to name a few.

They have appeared on television, radio and at top venues such as The Royal Albert Hall and the Royal Festival Hall.

In this show, Tenors Unlimited will be singing popular classical hits such as Nessun Dorma, The Pearl Fisher’s Duet, crooner and pop favourites such as “You Raise Me Up” and “Some Enchanted Evening” as well as songs written by the guys themselves. Christmas favourites will include O Holy Night, Leonard Cohen’s Hallelujah, Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas and their number 1 selling Christmas single Who Is He?

To book tickets, visit www.tenorsunlimited.com/tour

About Freddie Simpson

Freddie Simpson, 13, began singing at the age of eight under the tutelage of Robert Lewis. A former Deputy Head Chorister at St Thomas-on-the-Bourne, he was a BBC Young Chorister of the Year finalist last year and performed at the Monastery in Manchester. Freddie has released several professionally recorded singles, including ‘The Prayer’ with Jem Sharples of Tenors Unlimited. This year, he performed at Sir Karl Jenkins’ 80th Birthday Celebration Gala and is working on a project with an LA film composer. Follow Freddie on Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube (@freddiesimpson.official) to hear his music.

About Tenors Unlimited

In 2019 they won The Broadway World Best Touring Show Award in the USA where they tour annually. They have had a number one selling single in the UK with “Who is He?” in aid of The Salvation Army.

Tenors Unlimited came together 20 years ago to bring their own special combination of popular opera, musical theatre, iconic classical and original songs to the world and redefine the perception of a ‘tenor’ in the 21st century. They sang at the memorial service for football legend Sir Bobby Robson and sang live at Wembley Stadium at the FA Cup final.