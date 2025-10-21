Tenors Unlimited joined by Freddie Simpson former BBC Young Chorister of the Year finalist in Christmas concert at The Stables Milton Keynes

Tenors Unlimited, the ‘Rat Pack of Opera’ will be joined by 14-year-old Freddie Simpson, former BBC Young Chorister of the Year finalist, in their Christmas show on Friday 5th December 8pm at The Stables, Milton Keynes. This concert not only features great songs from opera, but also musical theatre and pop, as well as favourite Christmas carols, so there are plenty of opportunities for members of the audience to sing along.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Freddie’s debut album, Freddie – More Than Words, recorded between the ages of 11 and 13, captures his treble years and will be released in early November. He says “I’m delighted to return as a guest performer with Tenors Unlimited.”

Tenors Unlimited, the dynamic duo – Paul Martin and Jem Sharples – are back on the road again after a highly successful 18 months captivating audiences both sides of the Atlantic in their UK and USA tours. They have entertained packed houses with their fabulous harmonies, fun repartee and killer sense of humour. To book tickets, visit www.tenorsunlimited.com/tour

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The guys have performed world-wide alongside such notables as Sting, Lionel Richie, Katherine Jenkins, Beyoncé, Hayley Westenra, Simply Red and the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra to name a few.

From left to right: Jem Sharples, Tenors Unlimited; Freddie Simpson and Paul Martin, Tenors Unlimited

They have appeared on television, radio and at top venues such as The Royal Albert Hall and the Royal Festival Hall. See the duo in action https://youtu.be/MlkQJk0WjJ0

In this show, Tenors Unlimited will be singing popular classical hits such as Nessun Dorma, The Pearl Fisher’s Duet, crooner and pop favourites such as “You Raise Me Up” and “Some Enchanted Evening” as well as songs written by the guys themselves. Christmas favourites will include O Holy Night, Leonard Cohen’s Hallelujah, Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas and their number 1 selling Christmas single Who Is He?

About Freddie Simpson

Freddie Simpson,14, began his musical journey at the age of eight under the guidance of Robert Lewis. A former Deputy Head Chorister at St Thomas-on-The Bourne, he was a BBC Young Chorister of the Year finalist in 2023 and has since performed with Excelsis Chamber Choir, at Sir Karl Jenkins’ 80th Birthday Celebration Gala, and with Tenors Unlimited. Now singing in his new voice, Freddie continues to captivate audiences with his natural musicality and emotional delivery.

Paul martin & Jem Sharples, Tenors Unlimited

About Tenors Unlimited

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In 2019 they won The Broadway World Best Touring Show Award in the USA where they tour annually. They have had a number one selling single in the UK with “Who is He?” in aid of The Salvation Army.

Tenors Unlimited came together 20 years ago to bring their own special combination of popular opera, musical theatre, iconic classical and original songs to the world and redefine the perception of a ‘tenor’ in the 21st century. They sang at the memorial service for football legend Sir Bobby Robson and sang live at Wembley Stadium at the FA Cup final.

BIOGRAPHIES

Paul Martin & Jem Sharples Tenors Unlimited

PAUL MARTIN

Paul, born in Sutton Coldfield, bass baritone, first discovered his love of music singing in the local church choir and joined the National Youth Choir of Great Britain. He studied voice at the Royal Birmingham Conservatoire and embarked on an opera career, performing with opera companies and ensembles all over Europe, Japan and the USA. He joined Tenors Unlimited to expand his repertoire and become an ‘entertainer’, rather than a singer/actor - it was definitely the right decision.

Paul also continues his counselling training and will soon be a qualified Integrative Counsellor and is currently writing a book on men’s mental health. He lives in Surrey with his wife, two children and two dogs (all of whom were seen performing with him in the street during lockdown!).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Favourite colour: green Favourite city: Rome; Favourite food: Fresh grilled fish; Favourite drink: water

JEM SHARPLES

Jem trained privately and at The Guildhall School of Music and Drama. His earliest memories are singing with his mother at the piano before becoming head chorister at his secondary school in Surrey.

His roles in theatre have included Alex Dillingham in ‘Aspects of Love’ (national tour), creating the role of Jesus/The Man in ‘Whistle Down The Wind’ (Everyman Theatre, Cheltenham), PT Barnum in Barnum (Guinness Theatre, Dublin), Young Scrooge in ‘Scrooge’ opposite the late Anthony Newley (national tour). TV credits include Nature Boy (BBC). He co-wrote, produced and played the lead in a new musical ‘Nelson’ based on the life and loves of Horatio Nelson.

During lockdown, he sang on the street where he lives every Thursday night during the NHS clap. It proved a popular weekly highlight on social media gaining hundreds of thousands of followers.

He loves touch rugby, cooking, food (his signature dish is Beef Wellington) and wine. Favourite colour: Blue; Favourite city: London; Favourite food: Soup; Favourite drink: cup of tea.