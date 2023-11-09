Tenors Unlimited perform Christmas show at The Stables on Thursday 7 December 8pm

Tenors Unlimited, the ‘Rat Pack of Opera’ will be performing their Christmas show on Thursday 7th December 8pm at The Stables Theatre, Stockwell Lane, Wavendon, Milton Keynes MK17 8LU.

This is part of the guys’ new UK tour, as they enter a new era as a duo starring Jem Sharples and Paul Martin.

The guys have performed world-wide alongside such notables as Sting, Lionel Richie, Katherine Jenkins, Beyoncé, Hayley Westenra, Simply Red and the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra to name a few. They have appeared on television, radio and at top venues such as The Royal Albert Hall and the Royal Festival Hall.

In this show, Tenors Unlimited will be singing popular classical hits such as Nessun Dorma, The Pearl Fisher’s Duet, The Prayer and You Raise Me Up as well as crooner and pop favourites including “Everything”, “Can’t Take My Eyes Off You”, “You Raise Me Up”, “Some Enchanted Evening”, “Love Changes Everything” as well as songs written by the group themselves.

From left to right Paul Martin & Jem Sharples, Tenors Unlimited

The duo will sing Christmas favourites such as O Holy Night, Leonard Cohen’s Hallelujah, O Come All Ye Faithful, Silent Night, Hark The Herald Angels Sing, Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas and their number 1 selling Christmas single Who Is He?

In 2019 they won The Broadway World Best Touring Show Award in the USA where they tour annually. They have had a number one selling single in the UK with “Who is He?” in aid of The Salvation Army.

Tenors Unlimited came together 20 years ago to bring their own special combination of popular opera, musical theatre, iconic classical and original songs to the world and redefine the perception of a ‘tenor’ in the 21st century.