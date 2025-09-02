The beat goes on: A disco bingo night to combat loneliness

Dementia Friendly Disco Bingo

While headlines often focus on the challenges of dementia, one local charity is turning up the music and calling out the numbers to create a night of pure joy. Age UK Milton Keynes is hosting a unique Dementia Disco Bingo event, blending the classic game with a vibrant, dementia-friendly playlist to tackle social isolation head-on.

Set for Friday, September 19, at The Peartree Centre, this isn't just another fundraiser. It’s a lifeline disguised as a party. For those living with dementia, music can be a powerful tool, unlocking memories and sparking connections that words sometimes can't.

"Dementia can be an incredibly isolating experience, not just for the person living with it, but for their carers and families as well," said Simon Tuck for Age UK Milton Keynes. "This event is about much more than raising funds. It’s about creating a space where people can feel seen, heard, and supported—where they can dance, laugh, and reconnect with a community that cares."

Every penny raised from the event’s £5 tickets goes directly to supporting Age UK Milton Keynes's vital services for individuals affected by dementia. These services provide essential support, from companionship and advice to respite for families.

The charity is urging the Milton Keynes community to show its support by attending what promises to be a memorable afternoon. "We've seen the incredible impact these simple moments of connection can have," the spokesperson added. "By joining us for a game of disco bingo, you're not just having a good time; you're helping us ensure that no one has to face this journey alone."

Tickets, which include five bingo cards, are available now and can be purchased online at https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/ageukmiltonkeynes/dementia-disco/e-qdrxgo.