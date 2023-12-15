The best Panto in MK in aeons! Oh yes, it was!

Theatregoers are in for a delightful treat this Christmas as Brian Conley stars in Cinderella at Milton Keynes Theatre. .

Returning alongside him are duo Neal Wright and Ben Stock as the Wicked Stepsisters Claudia and Tess, James Darch as Prince Charming, Sarah Vaughan as Cinderella, Owen Stringer as Dandini and Lucy Conley (Brian’s daughter) as Fairy 312

This perfectly written pantomime has everything you could ask for. A great company performance, from the vibrant ensemble with their sparkling tap-dancing pumpkins to the ugly sisters, hideous in every way, particularly their garish and tasteless costumes; Prince Charming and his fairy-tale Princess, spectacular magic and pyrotechnics, an incy wincy touch of naughty, but not too naughty; the customary jokes about Milton Keynes and a Happily Ever After!

Add to that, Brian Conley, an absolute master of his craft. Brilliantly silly, funny and whose comic timing had adults and children in fits of giggles from beginning to end and you have the best night family entertainment in years. Every Panto needs a Brian!

He had some great instances of interaction with audience members, some little and some not so little, when his interactions made for some hilariously funny and memorable moments. The children were adorable, and the adults were true sports, particularly the rendition of Elvis by one Luke Clark.

Who will take the reins from these old-time, all-round entertainers, the likes of Brian Conley, that’s what I’d like to know.

There is nothing as wonderful and healing as laughter. I could do with this every night, I laughed so much my face hurt, and I'm so lucky, that I get to see it again just before Christmas when I take my own grown-up kiddies. They are just going to love this one.