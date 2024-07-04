The best summer holiday activities at Salcey Forest

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

With the summer holidays nearly upon us, it's time to plan activities to keep the kids entertained for the next six weeks. Forestry England offers lots of fun, low-cost and engaging activities for families to enjoy at Salcey Forest.

With loads going on for Gruffalo fans, as well as activities that are great for you mentally as well as physically, there’s something for everyone. Best of all, many of these activities are budget-friendly or even free, ensuring all families can join in the fun.

Here’s a sneak peek at the exciting activities awaiting families this summer holiday:

A family cycling in the forest

Forestry England is celebrating 25 years of Julia Donaldson's beloved children's book, The Gruffalo, by inviting the character himself to meet his adoring fans at selected forest locations including Salcey Forest.

Salcey Forest is hosting two days of family fun on Friday 26 July and Saturday 27 July (10am - 4pm). See the Gruffalo himself at intervals throughout the day and join in our celebrations of 25 years of this popular story.

Cost: Free, parking charges may apply. Free parking for members.

A child looking at the Gruffalo trail panel

You can celebrate the Gruffalo’s birthday all year long at Salcey Forest with the Gruffalo Party Trail. Enjoy lots of interactive panels and activities as you journey through the forest with the Gruffalo and other characters. Families can work together to find missing party items while enjoying fun games along the trail and learning how plants and animals care for each other. This trail is a delightful and educational experience for Gruffalo fans of all ages.

Cost: £4 per Gruffalo trail pack plus parking charges. Free parking for members.

This summer you can also enjoy some Olympic-sized excitement in the forest and embark on a quest to find hidden Gruffalo character signs and enjoy Olympic-inspired challenges on this fun family trail.

Cost: Free, parking charges apply. Free parking for members.

Picnic in the great outdoors

There are many fantastic spots in Salcey Forest for a delicious picnic with family and friends, whether you choose a handy picnic bench or spread out a rug at a favourite view point. Our top recommendations are at the Elephant Pond Bridge, or near the play areas, and you don’t even have to bring your own picnic because you can buy tasty treats from Grounds Cafe.

For even more fun, download the free Gruffalo Picnic Party Park. This is jam-packed with everything you need to host your own Gruffalo 25th birthday party picnic, from party invites to food ideas and party games!

Cost: From free, parking charges apply. Free parking for members.

The Family Cycle Trail at Salcey Forest is a relatively flat, wide and smooth waymarked trail which makes it perfect for a bike ride amongst the trees.

Bike hire, sales, repairs and maintenance are all available on site at Grounds Cycle Centre.

Cost: Free, parking charges apply. Bike hire charges apply. Free parking for members.

Holidays can be stressful, so take a serene pause and reconnect with nature on Forestry England's wellbeing trail at Salcey Forest. A forest wellbeing journal is also available to help you get even more benefits from the experience, offering additional mindful things to do while you’re out in the forest and at home. Get your free copy on-site from our visitor centre or download your forest wellbeing journal before you visit.

Families can also try forest bathing with free, downloadable activity sheets from Forestry England.

Cost: Free, parking charges may apply. Free parking for members.

New to Salcey Forest, disc golf is a great way to spend time in the forest with your friends and family this summer. To play, you take aim and throw frisbee-style discs at fixed targets through the forest. Like golf, the player who completes the course with the fewest throws wins!

Cost: Free to play with your own discs, disc hire available, parking charges may apply. Free parking for members.

Forests are an immersive, inspiring playground for children and adults alike! And Salcey Forest is renowned locally for its free play facilities.

Forest Play Boxes are also available to hire, with various activities to choose from including Badminton, Bean Bag Boccia and Skittles.

And if you want to take the playing to the next level – literally up in the trees – book in with Go Ape on their Tree Top Adventure Plus.