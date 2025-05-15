The BIG TREK arrives in Milton Keynes

Ruth Herbert before embarking on her epic trek

Today Thursday 15th May Ruth Herbert arrives in Milton Keynes on Day 14 of her 4,000 mile walk to raise money for Uk registered charity Medical Aid for Palestinians. Ruth's t Big Trek 4 Palestine will take 6 months of walking through 11 countries and finishing in Turkey.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Since leaving home in Arnside, South Cumbria on May 2nd she has covered 221 miles walking approximately 20 miles each day often in the company of local people inspired and excited by this epic adventure. People who have met Ruth so far have been amazed at the challenge she has set herself.

Kevin Johnstone who accompanied Ruth on 2 days of her trek between Rugby and Daventry and from there to Towcester said “ Thanks Ruth, it was an epic walk for me, though you take this in your stride, your 4,000 mile walk. Thank you for your example and your inspiration. As you do this you alert everyone else that we can do more than we think we can “

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Everyone is invited to join the adventure and to walk some of the way with her, company and conversation help the miles pass by. Ruth will be leaving Milton Keynes on Friday 16th May at 9.00am from the Lakeside Pub and Grill.

She said “ the first 2 weeks of the Big Trek 4 Palestine have been filled with kindness and enthusiasm and I’ve met the most delightful people, and such a mix of people. It’s been so positive, but also a time for people to reflect on how they feel about what is happening in Gaza, and to talk about their grief. Thank you to everyone who has supported me. Let’s make a difference and bring hope to the world by our actions”

On Day 22, after roughly 350 miles, she will arrive in Dover where she will take the ferry to France and begin the long journey through mainland Europe walking through a further 10 countries to complete her 4000 mile trip in Turkey.

You can support her fundraising efforts here: https://www.justgiving.com/page/bigtrek4palestine

To follow Ruth’s progress over the next 6 months you can find her on Facebook and Instagram @bigtrek4palestine