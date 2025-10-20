The award-winning smash hit musical The Bodyguard returns to Milton Keynes Theatre from Tue 21 – Sat 25 Oct, starring Sidonie Smith & Adam Garcia.

Producers Michael Harrison and David Ian are bringing The Bodyguard back to Milton Keynes Theatre this October as part of a new UK and Europe Tour. The cast is led by international leading lady Sidonie Smith (Disney’s Tarzan, West Side Story) as Rachel Marron, Olivier Award nominee Adam Garcia (Saturday Night Fever, Wicked) as Frank Farmer, Sasha Monique (Hairspray, The Book of Mormon) as Nicki Marron and Matt Milburn (Coronation Street, Hollyoaks) as Sy Spector. At certain performances, the role of Rachel Marron will be played by Mireia Mambo (A Chorus Line, Sunset Boulevard).

Former Secret Service agent turned bodyguard, Frank Farmer, is hired to protect superstar Rachel Marron from an unknown stalker. Each expects to be in charge; what they don’t expect is to fall in love. A romantic thriller, THE BODYGUARD features a host of irresistible classics including Queen of the Night, So Emotional, One Moment in Time, Saving All My Love, Run to You, I Have Nothing, I Wanna Dance with Somebody and one of the biggest hit songs of all time – I Will Always Love You.

Based on Lawrence Kasdan’s 1992 Oscar-nominated Warner Bros. movie starring Whitney Houston and Kevin Costner, THE BODYGUARD, directed by Thea Sharrock with a book by Oscar-winning Alex Dinelaris, had its world premiere at the Adelphi Theatre in London’s West End and was nominated for four Olivier Awards. A sell-out 18-month UK and Ireland tour followed, before the show returned to the West End at the Dominion Theatre ahead of two further sell-out tours of the UK and Ireland in 2018/19 and 2023.

To date, THE BODYGUARD has played to over 3.9 million people in 15 countries and 45 US cities. Countries include the Netherlands, Germany, South Korea, Canada, Italy, Australia, Spain, France, the US, Austria and Japan.

Book your tickets now at ATGTICKETS.COM/MiltonKeynes.