The Boulevard Unplugged: Launch event swings into place with the Fabulous Miss Jones Trio

Boulevard Unplugged at Midsummer Place has officially kicked off, delighting music lovers with its launch on Friday 16 August.

The first to perform on the centre’s new bandstand was The Fabulous Miss Jones Trio providing an electrifying series of live jazz performances that captivated the audience and had shoppers up and dancing.

The Boulevard Unplugged is in collaboration with the new Horizon Radio, Milton Keynes’ brand new radio station, designed to bring the magic of live music performances to the heart of our community. This initiative aims to showcase local talent – not just singers but dancers, magicians, comedy - and create an unforgettable atmosphere for music enthusiasts of all ages.

"We are thrilled to partner with Horizon Radio to bring ‘The Boulevard Unplugged' to life," said Kirsty McGiff Marketing Manager at Midsummer Place. The launch with the Miss Jones Trio was a fantastic start, and we can't wait to more acts to come. This initiative is all about celebrating the talent and creativity that thrive in Milton Keynes."

The Boulevard Unplugged will continue to feature a diverse line-up of artists promising an ongoing celebration of music, culture, and community. Performers will also have the chance to be broadcast live on Horizon Radio, allowing listeners to experience the magic.

The Fabulous Miss Jones is returning on Saturday 24 August between the hours of 1pm – 3pm. Come and show your support this Saturday at Midsummer Place.

For more information, please visit: www.midsummerplace.co.uk/