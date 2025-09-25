The Chameleons present Agatha Christie murder mystery

Aspley Guise-based drama group The Chameleons will be presenting their latest production on Thursday 20, Friday 21 and Saturday 22 November 2025.

And Then There Were None, published in 1939, went on to make Agatha Christie the best-selling novelist of all time, selling 100 million copies worldwide.

Tickets are available at www.ticketsource.co.uk/chameleons and cost £12 for adults and £10 for concessions (over 60s and under 16s). Please note that the play is not suitable for children under the age of 12.

The action takes place in a house on a remote island off the Devon coast after 10 strangers are summoned under various pretences. They are accused of past crimes by a mysterious host and begin to die one by one in a way that mirrors a sinister nursery rhyme.

Cut off from the mainland, they desperately try to identify the murderer amongst them before becoming victims themselves!

Performances are at Aspley Guise Village Hall and start at 7.30pm on all three nights.

The Chameleons, who were founded nearly 80 years ago, have ventured into most aspects of stage entertainment, including comedies, revues, thrillers, music halls and musicals. They are an informal group who, besides treading the boards, enjoy a lively social calendar throughout the year.

Whether you fancy being on the stage or behind the scenes, new members are always welcome. If you are interested in being involved, just pop along to one of their meetings, which take place most Tuesdays at 8pm at Aspley Guise Village Hall, or come and have a chat after one of their performances.