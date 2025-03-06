The Chameleons present the brand new comedy Parish the Thought

An important deadline is looming for the parish council - but the chairman is behaving rather strangely, something seems to be causing the clerk to oversleep and an eccentric member is driving everyone mad!

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After two failed and rather long-winded attempts to reach a decision, can they pull something out of the bag?

If you would like to know the answer, the Chameleons Drama Group are presenting the comedy Parish the Thought at Aspley Guise Village Hall on Thursday 8, Friday 9 and Saturday 10 May. Performances start at 7.30pm on all three nights.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tickets, costing £12 plus booking fee for adults and £10 plus booking fee for under-16s and over-65s, are available from TicketSource at www.ticketsource.co.uk/chameleons

Parish the Thought starts a three-day run on 8 May 2025.

The play contains some adult themes and is not suitable for under-10s.

Written and directed by friends and neighbours Rob Lindsay and Fraser Pearson from Woburn Sands, Parish the Thought is the duo’s second collaboration. They wrote and directed the parody Downtroddon Abbey for the Chameleons in 2023, which went on to performed by Marston Amateur Dramatic Society in Aylesbury Vale last year. Rob also wrote and directed An Inspector Pops In, which the Chameleons performed in 2021.

The Chameleons, who were founded nearly 80 years ago, have ventured into most aspects of stage entertainment, including thrillers, comedies, revues, music halls and musicals. They are an informal group who, besides treading the boards, enjoy a lively social calendar.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Whether you fancy being on the stage or behind the scenes, the Chameleons welcome new members. If you are interested in being involved, just pop along to one of their meetings, which take place most Tuesdays at 8pm at Aspley Guise Village Hall, or come and have a chat after one of their performances.

You can find them on their Chameleons Drama Group page on Facebook.