The Classic Multi-award-winning Musical Mary Poppins Comes To Milton Keynes Theatre

Cameron Mackintosh and Disney Theatrical Group’s spectacular production of the classic multi-award-winning musical Mary Poppins is flying into Milton Keynes from 29th October 2025 for four weeks only.

Since its premiere at the Bristol Hippodrome in 2004, the stage adaptation of Mary Poppins has gone on to record-breaking productions around the world, gaining over 50 major international awards, including two Olivier Awards and one Tony Award. Over 15 millionpeople have witnessed the magic worldwide, with the production having been translated into 13 languages.

Leading the company are Australian stars Stefanie Jones (the Australian National Tour of Muriel’s Wedding The Musical) and Jack Chambers (winner of So You Think You Can Dance Australia), who reprise their roles as Mary Poppins and Bert, having previously starred in the Australian production. The pair opened this UK and Ireland tour in Bristol last year, to critical and audience acclaim. Patti Boulaye (Hair, Shaftesbury Theatre; Two Gentlemen of Verona, Phoenix Theatre) will play the role of Bird Womanuntil Sun 16 Nov, and from Tue 18 Nov onwards, international recording artist and actress Lyn Paul will take over the role.

The cast is also led by Michael D. Xavier (Olivier nominee for Into the Woods and Love Story) as George Banks, Lucie-Mae Sumner (West End production of Mary Poppins) as Winifred Banks, Rosemary Ashe (Olivier nominee for The Witches of Eastwick) as Mrs Brill, Wendy Ferguson (Les Misérables, West End) as Miss Andrew, Sharon Wattis (Book of Mormon, West End) as Mrs Corry, Ruairidh McDonald (Matilda, West End) as Roberston Ay and David Burrows (West End productions of Half a Sixpence, My Fair Lady and Oliver!) as Admiral Boom and Bank Chairman.

Olive Harrison, Connie Jones, Yvie Moore, Katie Ryden and Sienna Sibley currently alternate the role of Jane Banks with Oliver Benson, Charlie Donald, Oli Manning, Joshua Miles and Oliver Noble alternating the role of Michael Banks.

The company is completed by Jay Luca Allan, Marianne Bardgett, Rhys Batten, Lydia Boulton, Ben Culleton, Jasmine Davis, Matthew Dawkins, Lily De-La-Haye, Nathan Elwick, Darcy Finden, Lyndsey Gardiner, Ryan Gover, Emma Harrold, Cameron Thomas Jones, Billy Mahoney, Sarah-Marie Maxwell, Roan Pronk, Henry Rhodes, Jacob Ritzema, Scarlet Roche, Callum Rose, Tyler Timmins, Charlie Waddell, Rachael Ward, Jemima-Jane Willcox, James Wolstenholme and Ellie Young.

Based on the stories of P.L. Travers and the Walt Disney film, the story of the world’s favourite nanny arriving on Cherry Tree Lane is more magical than ever before, featuring dazzling choreography, incredible effects and unforgettable songs. The timeless score includes the classic Sherman Brothers songs: Jolly Holiday, Step in Time, Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious, and Feed the Birds.

MARY POPPINS has original music and lyrics by Richard M. Sherman and Robert B. Sherman, with new songs and additional music and lyrics by George Stiles and Anthony Drewe. The book is by Julian Fellowes, and this production is co-created by Cameron Mackintosh. It has orchestrations by William David Brohn and dance and vocal arrangements by George Stiles. It has sound design by Paul Gatehouse, lighting design by Hugh Vanstone, projections by Luke Hall andillusions by Paul Kieve & Jim Steinmeyer. The set and costume designs are by Bob Crowley. Co-Choreography is by Stephen Mear. Co-direction and choreography are by Matthew Bourne , and direction is by Richard Eyre. The UK & Ireland Tour is directed by James Powell with choreography recreated by Richard Jones and musical supervision by Stephen Brooker.

Book your tickets now at ATGTICKETS.COM/MiltonKeynes.