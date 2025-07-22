The Duck Race returns to The University of Buckingham

Following its successful run last year, the beloved Duck Race is returning to The University of Buckingham on Thursday 31 July.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event will take place between 12pm - 2pm and is open to students, staff, and members of the local community in Buckingham. The start line is just beyond the bridge on the University’s Hunter Street Campus and finishes at the sluice gate. Vice-Chancellor, Professor James Tooley will begin the race at 1pm.

Sponsor a duck

Beginning on 10 July, you can sponsor a duck (one duck per person) for the race by making a minimum donation of £1. Sponsorships are available at the Bookshop (relocated to the building next to Prebend Cottage on the opposite side of the courtyard to the Vinson Building) or the Students’ Union at the Tanlaw Mill, both located on the University’s Hunter Street campus.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Duck Race at University of Buckingham

Each sponsored duck comes with a card for the artwork competition, inviting participants to get creative and design a unique drawing of a duck. Drawings should be returned by Wednesday 30 July at 4.30pm to the Bookshop. They will be displayed inside the Tanlaw Mill at the University.

Ducks used in the race will be reused to support environmental sustainability, helping reduce waste while maintaining the fun and excitement of the event.

A memorable afternoon

Trophies will be awarded for the fastest duck and for the best artwork in two age categories: 'under 12s' and '12+.' Whether you're racing to win, aiming to create the best design, or just looking to enjoy a unique and enjoyable day out, the Duck Race offers something for everyone.

Food and refreshments will be available from 12pm at the Tanlaw Mill Refectory, and the university’s student band will be performing. All money raised through the sale of ducks will be donated to Furze Down School, a co-educational special education school in Winslow and Buckingham.

History of the Duck Race

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Each year around 200 ducks take part in the Duck Race, with the event first taking place almost 25 years ago. It is well attended by students and staff, family members, alumni, and local residents and children.

For further information, please contact [email protected]