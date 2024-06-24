The first and currently only Podcast studio and management agency in Milton Keynes

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Born and raised in Milton Keynes, filmmaker Stuart Carter took his decade-long experience as a cinematographer on projects for Nike, Suzuki, Sony Music and Premier League football teams...

And went all in on his dream of opening the city’s first ever dedicated podcast space.

Armed with a decade of high level filmmaking knowledge, £65,000 worth of cinema cameras, high-end lighting rigs and Joe Rogans Audio set up, The Podcast Studio Milton Keynes are making waves in a big way.

Back in 2023, after a year of travelling up and down the country filming for brands, Stuart took the plunge into going it alone.

"We had declined some really high level film work in order to focus on this dream of starting an agency for those serious about podcasting in the city.

"This meant I took a huge hit in income, but knew I had to take a huge risk. Before we launched, we had zero clients and no presence in the city. I had to really scrape some funds together to even get in the studio. It was a scary old time!

"We had one client ready to sign up to us and that’s what revved the engine for me to pull the trigger on the space. We got the space on November 1st and by the evening of that same day, Me and my girlfriend were in there painting and ripping walls out.

"On the Friday night, my girlfriend’s dad sat down and made a blueprint design for a custom made rotating backdrop for future clients. He built it on the Saturday, my dad wallpapered on the Sunday, and on the Monday we had our first and only client sat in a chair launching their first podcast episode. As they say, the rest is history!

Flash forward 6 months, we are officially a £10K a month agency, the only studio of its kind, have gained over 1.9 million views, have 20 5 star reviews, 17 live clients, number one on Google, give talks on Podcasting, and expanded into a second and a third studio.

We have managed to do most of this by word of mouth and I am really proud when I meet new people and they say they have heard great things about us.

In the future we will be putting on our own award shows, festivals, expanding into different areas of the UK and we have 5 separate (secret) goals, which will make us the first agency of its kind in the entire UK.

We will soon be taking on new staff members in the form of sales people, social media specialists and client management. However big we grow, it will always be passionately run by myself and my family.

We are located in Fenny Stratford and we are actively looking for businesses, brands, influencers or anyone with a service or story to tell.