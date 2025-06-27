The Greatest MUSICALS Disco - Milton Keynes

Jericho Entertainment announces the return of the Greatest Musicals Disco at MK11 Music Venue, Milton Keynes

National event organisers, JERICHO ENTERTAINMENT, are thrilled to announce the return of The Greatest Musicals Disco, which is an interactive celebration of music from a range of musicals at MK11 Live Music Venue, Milton Keynes on Saturday 5th July 2025.

Following on from their well attended launch show earlier this year, The Greatest Musicals Disco brings the biggest and best stage and screen music as an interactive format and experience.

There are 2 different events being hosted on Saturday 5th July 2025 in Milton Keynes.

Come and join us on the dance floor!

The first being The Greatest Musicals under 14s Disco, which is an event for younger musical theatre fans. The music will include a variety of musical hits from a variety of Disney movies and some well loved musical theatre shows such as SIX, Hairspray and Wicked.

In the afternoon, there is also The Greatest Musicals Afternoon Disco, for all of the Musical Theatre fans aged 14+. Hosted by a DJ this event includes a wide range of music from Hamilton, The Greatest Showman, High School Musical, Disney, Rent, Mamma Mia, Hairspray, Six, and of course, timeless classics such as Annie, Grease, Dirty Dancing, and more.

These predominantly standing and dancing events feature all the classic show tunes and iconic movie soundtracks everyone knows and loves, but the magic doesn't stop there.

Attendees can take centre stage and become the star of the show with interactive elements such as lip sync competitions, prizes, and fun audience props. Fancy dress is also a part of the shows, with attendees strongly encouraged to don the most fabulous fancy dress attire they can create.

The Greatest Musicals - What's Included!

The Greatest Musicals Disco is the perfect event for those who want to dance and sing their hearts out to the biggest musical anthems amongst fellow musical theatre enthusiasts in a welcoming and safe environment.

It’s also a great place to connect and make new friends with people who share the same musical passion.

The show will be taking place at MK11, Milton Keynes, which is a popular live music venue and bottomless brunch restaurant. The venue is located at Keller Close, Kiln Farm, and throughout the year it runs a programme of wide and varied music, food & quiz events. You can find out more about MK11 at https://www.mk11kilnfarm.com/

If you are a fan of musicals, then you will definitely enjoy the unique and interactive Greatest Musical Disco. You can find out more about the shows and purchase tickets at:

Dust off your dancing shoes and prepare for a theatrical extravaganza!

Tickets are available from £12.50 and any under 18s must be accompanied by an adult.