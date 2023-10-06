The love story behind the world's best-loved hymn comes to Olney

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Historic UK tour retraces John Newton’s steps. “Forever Mine”, Saturday 21st October – St Peter and Paul’s Church, Olney (7.30pm) Tickets £10.

After the phenomenal success of its debut tour in April, the original stage play Forever Mine comes to Olney in October with a special performance in St Peter and St Paul’s Church.

2023 marks the 250th anniversary of “Amazing Grace” – the world’s best-loved hymn and one of the most recorded songs of all time, which was first sung in St Peter and St Paul’s church on 1 January 1773.

The love story behind the world's best-loved hymn

The UK tour of Forever Mine features performances in many of the iconic historic venues where the events of this true story took place, retracing the steps of John Newton’s life. But of course, Olney holds a special significance as the birthplace of the song.

At its heart, Amazing Grace tells the dramatic story of its author John Newton. This original stage play is based on letters, diaries and historical writings, and encompasses both John Newton's dramatic transformation from slave trader to clergyman and eventual abolitionist as well as the passionate love story between Newton and his wife Mary (nicknamed Polly). Although set in the 18th century, this moving narrative will resonate with modern audiences.

The drama looks honestly at John Newton’s role in the slave trade including his continued involvement for six years after his conversion in a violent Atlantic storm in 1748. It traces his slow journey to repentance and his later work supporting the campaign for abolition as mentor to William Wilberforce.

One powerful distinctive of this costume drama is that it elevates the lesser known voices of the abolition movement including black writer Olaudah Equiano.

It also tells the virtually unknown story of Ukawsaw Gronniosaw (also known as James Albert) who is considered the first published African in Britain and who visited John and Polly Newton in the vicarage in Olney in 1772.

Forever Mine is brought to life by a stellar cast of professional actors starring Ellis Wells as John Newton, Susie Garvey-Williams as Polly Newton, Gideon Asuming as Olaudah Equiano and Christian Gerring as William Wilberforce.

What audiences had to say about Forever Mine during its debut all-Ireland tour in April:

“Better than some shows I’ve seen in the Lyric [theatre] in Belfast”.

“Wonderful professional actors. Such clever staging – amazing really. Brilliant great night”

“A wonderful and inspiring production – brilliant acting”

“Outstanding performance!!!”

“I just want to say the show was absolutely remarkable. It was so beautifully written and performed and the stage set up was perfect too.”